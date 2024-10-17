Skip to Content
College Sports

Former UCSB standout Miles Norris signs with the Memphis Grizzlies

NORRIS TO MEMPHIS.00_00_20_08.Still001
Miles Norris signs with Memphis Grizzlies
By
New
Published 11:30 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Miles Norris signs with the Memphis Grizzlies after parting ways with the Atlanta Hawks organization.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Norris averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds in 29.2 minutes for the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks G-League affiliate.

The 24-year old Norris played three seasons at UCSB and was All-Big West Second Team in 2022-'23.

He helped the Gauchos make the NCAA Tournament in two of his three seasons at UCSB.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
college basketball
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content