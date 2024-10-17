Former UCSB standout Miles Norris signs with the Memphis Grizzlies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Miles Norris signs with the Memphis Grizzlies after parting ways with the Atlanta Hawks organization.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Norris averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds in 29.2 minutes for the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks G-League affiliate.

The 24-year old Norris played three seasons at UCSB and was All-Big West Second Team in 2022-'23.

He helped the Gauchos make the NCAA Tournament in two of his three seasons at UCSB.