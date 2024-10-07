Winning weekend for UCSB as they host basketball clinic at Page Youth Center
GOLETA, Calif. - The Gauchos have been practicing for the past two weeks as they prepare for the upcoming season with their opener Monday, November 4 at home against San Francisco State.
UCSB was able to take a break on Saturday to kid around at the Page Youth Center in Goleta.
The Gauchos hosted a free basketball skills clinic and it was a big turnout among first through six graders.
