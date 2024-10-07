Skip to Content
Winning weekend for UCSB as they host basketball clinic at Page Youth Center

UCSB gets to "kid" around at Page Youth Center
Joe Pasternack and Gauchos address young basketball players at Page Youth Center
GOLETA, Calif. - The Gauchos have been practicing for the past two weeks as they prepare for the upcoming season with their opener Monday, November 4 at home against San Francisco State.

UCSB was able to take a break on Saturday to kid around at the Page Youth Center in Goleta.

The Gauchos hosted a free basketball skills clinic and it was a big turnout among first through six graders.

Gauchos season tickets are available at ucsbgauchos.com/tickets or call 805-893-8262.

