UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB men's basketball has landed 6'8 lefty forward Michael Simcoe out of Sandra Day O'Connor High School in Glendale, Arizona.

The Gauchos beat out Cal, BYU, Nevada, UC Irvine, UC San Diego and others for Simcoe who is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

He helped Sandra Day O'Connor advance to the 6A State Championship last year as a junior.

Simcoe visited UCSB last weekend.