Skip to Content
College Sports

Gauchos battle but lose in 4 sets to #2 Stanford

ENT_1482
Entenza Design
Stanford moves to 5-0 with a 4-set win at UCSB
By
New
Published 11:48 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos unveiled their 2023 Big West Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance banners ahead of their home opener against #2 Stanford.

Although UCSB lost in four sets to the Cardinal, they hope their difficult nonconference schedule will prepare them for another run at the NCAA Tournament.

The Gauchos lose 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-25 to fall to 2-5 on the year but four of those matches are against top 25 teams.

Eva Travis led UCSB with 13 kills and Andi Kreiling added a team-high 6 blocks.

Stanford moves to 5-0 after getting 13 kills from Elia Rubin and a match-high 10 blocks from Sami Francis.

UCSB will play top-ranked Pittsburgh on Saturday at the Pepperdine Tournament.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
UCSB volleyball

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content