Amelia Honer ends historic tennis run with quarterfinal loss to top seed at NCAA

STILLWATER, Oklahoma. - UC Santa Barbara Women's Tennis student-athlete, Amelia Honer, wrapped up her historic run in the NCAA Singles National Championships Thursday afternoon. The 51st-ranked Honer fell in straight sets to the top-seeded player from Texas A&M Mary Stoiana.

In the opening set Honer and Stoiana went back and forth for the first 10 games splitting those right down the middle. With the score tied 5-5, Stoiana gained a lot of momentum winning the ensuing game to go up 6-5. Honer battled back but game up just short losing the final game as Stoiana took the set 7-5.

The second set started much like the first as both players traded games. Honer was trying to get some momentum back on her side to even up the match but a two-game run by Stoiana proved to be the difference. The No. 1 ranked player went up 4-2 before Honer cut the deficit to 4-3. The two traded games before Stoiana got the best of Honer in the final game and won the second set 6-4.

During her run, Honer became the first women's tennis player, and the second UC Santa Barbara tennis player (men's or women's) to reach the National Quarterfinal round. She also becomes the first women's tennis player since 1996 to receive All-American status. Honer rewrote the women's tennis record book with her historic run.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)