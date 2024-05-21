SBCC standout Ryan Gregory wins State Decathlon

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Ryan Gregory won the 3C2A Decathlon Championship at the State Championships meet this past weekend, hosted by Saddleback College.

After a 3rd-place finish last year (6,457 points), Gregory admitted to being disappointed in his performance. He left no doubt with his second chance, coming back with a vengeance.

Gregory concluded day 1 with 3,608 points, holding a 135-point lead. Pulling away significantly during day 2, his final tally of 7,044 points is the modern-day SBCC record, only behind Devon Wheeler's 7,584 in 1976. Plus, he had more than 500 points to spare from 2nd-place Samuel Willis of Riverside (6,497).

"I'm happy with the way I performed. It feels amazing to be a State Champion and reach my goal this season of being a 7,000-point decathlete," Gregory said. "It was great to get to compete with all of these other decathletes again at the State Championships."

A deeper look, Gregory's dominant performance is exemplified by him winning 5 out of the 10 events—Long Jump, High Jump, 110 Hurdles, Pole Vault, and 1500 Run. Saving his best performance for last, he notched personal bests in the 100m (11.04), 400m (49.85), and High Jump (1.91m).

"I couldn't be happier for Ryan," head coach Don Willis said. "The tenacity and resilience he showed over the grueling 2-day event was something to watch."

During a 6,866-point, 1st-place performance at the SoCal Decathlon Championship, Gregory already had his eyes on a bigger trophy. After that win, he mentioned that hoped to finish the season strong as a State Champion. Consider the job finished.

Beyond being named State Decathlon Champion, Gregory was deservedly awarded Field Athlete of the Meet following the full conclusion of the State meet.

"It's an honor being recognized as a great athlete amongst all of the other amazing athletes competing at the State Championships," he said proudly.

"The Decathlon is a true measure of athletic dominance and mastery, and Ryan displayed both," Willis concluded. "I'm so happy for him and can't wait to see where he lands for his continued academic and athletic journey!"

With the caveat of some past State Decathlon Championship records being either incomplete or inaccessible, Gregory's 7,044 score is likely the best in the last decade, at least.

SBCC Athletics congratulates Ryan on an inspiring, record-breaking sophomore year, culminating in a State title. We are so grateful for his decision to come to SBCC and applaud him for exceeding his sky-high expectations for himself.

(Article courtesy of SBCC Athletics)