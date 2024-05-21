Day of upsets as UCSB tennis players Honer and Masjuan advance to NCAA Round of 32

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara Men's Tennis student-athlete Pablo Masjuan entered the NCAA Singles Championships ranked No. 75 in the most recent Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings. His ranking will only go up after an outstanding performance in the Round of 64.

Masjuan upsets #6 Toby Samuel (South Carolina) 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 to the Round of 32 whee he will face #38 Sebastian Dominko of Notre Dame.

On the women's side Ameilia Honer knocked off #23 Julia Andreach of Notre Dame 6-4, 6-0.

The UCSB junior will next meet #11 Ayanka Akli of South Carolina in the Round of 32.