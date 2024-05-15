UCSB enters stretch run as they go for a Big West title and a chance at hosting NCAA Regional

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The finish line is in sight but the Gauchos can't take their foot off the gas pedal at any point.

With six Big West games left in the regular season, UCSB is in first place with a 20-4 league record, two games ahead of UC Irvine and 3 better than Cal Poly. Both of those teams hold tiebreakers over UCSB.

At 36-12 overall the Gauchos are currently 15th in the nation in RPI which is a key ranking poll in not only postseason seeding but also in determining the 16 host sites for the NCAA Regionals.

The Gauchos are an incredible 22-0 at home this year and history has shown that 75 percent of teams that host NCAA Regionals advance to the Super Regionals.

UCSB is at Cal State Northridge this weekend starting on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Gauchos finish up the regular season the following week with 3 home games against UC Riverside.