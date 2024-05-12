Skip to Content
SBCC Athletics Department is adding six new members and 1989 tennis team to Hall of Fame

Six new members plus a team will be inducted into SBCC Hall of Fame for class of 2024
Six new members plus a team will be inducted into SBCC Hall of Fame for class of 2024
today at 4:41 pm
Published 4:24 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City College Athletic Department is getting ready for their Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on May 31.

The Vaqueros are proud to induct these six new members into the hall of fame along with a men's tennis team:

Frank Carbajal - Basketball Coach (posthumously)
Jessica Domenichelli - Soccer Athlete
Mike Fryer - Football Athlete
Russ Hafferkamp - Water Polo Athlete/Lifetime Achievement
Ben Howland - Basketball Athlete/Lifetime Achievement
Asaka Sim - Golf Athlete
1989 Men's Tennis Team with Coach Jack Sanfor

Induction Celebration
Friday, May 31, 2024
SBCC Sports Pavilion Patio
721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

5 pm | Reception dinner, wine, and honoree photos
6-8 pm | Honoree induction, program, and fantastic memories!

Tickets
$50 available online by clicking here

The Vaqueros have a rich athletic history since Bud Revis started the first basketball team in 1951 with hundreds of WSC titles and 13 state championships. The most recent state titles were won by Women's Water Polo in 2023, and Swim and Dive in 2024, both led by Head Coach Chuckie Roth.

For more information on the 2024 SBCC Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, please contact Ashley Farias at amfarias1@sbcc.edu or
by calling 805-965-0581, Ext. 2276.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

