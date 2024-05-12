SBCC Athletics Department is adding six new members and 1989 tennis team to Hall of Fame

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City College Athletic Department is getting ready for their Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on May 31.

The Vaqueros are proud to induct these six new members into the hall of fame along with a men's tennis team:

Frank Carbajal - Basketball Coach (posthumously)

Jessica Domenichelli - Soccer Athlete

Mike Fryer - Football Athlete

Russ Hafferkamp - Water Polo Athlete/Lifetime Achievement

Ben Howland - Basketball Athlete/Lifetime Achievement

Asaka Sim - Golf Athlete

1989 Men's Tennis Team with Coach Jack Sanfor

Induction Celebration

Friday, May 31, 2024

SBCC Sports Pavilion Patio

721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

5 pm | Reception dinner, wine, and honoree photos

6-8 pm | Honoree induction, program, and fantastic memories!

Tickets

$50 available online by clicking here

The Vaqueros have a rich athletic history since Bud Revis started the first basketball team in 1951 with hundreds of WSC titles and 13 state championships. The most recent state titles were won by Women's Water Polo in 2023, and Swim and Dive in 2024, both led by Head Coach Chuckie Roth.

For more information on the 2024 SBCC Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, please contact Ashley Farias at amfarias1@sbcc.edu or

by calling 805-965-0581, Ext. 2276.