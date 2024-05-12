Cal Poly wins series over Utah Tech but drops in RPI

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly finished off an expected series win over Utah Tech 8-1 as the Mustangs win 3 of 4 against the struggling Trailblazers.

Cal Poly improves to 31-19 on the season but they dropped to 101 in RPI in the country.

The Mustangs are three games behind Big West-leading UCSB with six league games remaining for both teams. Cal Poly does hold the tiebreaker over the Gauchos.

Freshman pitcher Griffin Naess pitched seven scoreless innings in the Mustangs win on Sunday as he improves to 7-0 on the year with a 3.02 ERA.

Ryan Stafford became the all-time leader in doubles for Cal Poly with a two-bagger in the sixth inning.

Stafford now has 57 career doubles including 19 this season.