Skip to Content
College Sports

Gauchos add transfer guard Deuce Turner

UC_Santa_Barbara_Gauchos_logo.svg
UCSB adds transfer guard Deuce Turner
By
Published 7:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Deuce is no longer on the loose.

6'2 guard Deuce Turner has transferred to UC Santa Barbara.

As a junior this past season with the University of San Diego, Turner averaged 15.5 points per game and shot 37.4 percent from three-point distance.

He was named the West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

Turner is the second guard to join UCSB in the offseason as the Gauchos added grad transfer Stephan Swenson from Stetson.

UCSB point guard Ajay Mitchell declared for the NBA Draft and off-guard Josh Pierre-Louis is out of eligibility so the Gauchos were in need of backcourt players.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content