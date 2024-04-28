Gauchos add transfer guard Deuce Turner

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Deuce is no longer on the loose.

6'2 guard Deuce Turner has transferred to UC Santa Barbara.

As a junior this past season with the University of San Diego, Turner averaged 15.5 points per game and shot 37.4 percent from three-point distance.

He was named the West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

Turner is the second guard to join UCSB in the offseason as the Gauchos added grad transfer Stephan Swenson from Stetson.

UCSB point guard Ajay Mitchell declared for the NBA Draft and off-guard Josh Pierre-Louis is out of eligibility so the Gauchos were in need of backcourt players.