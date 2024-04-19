Ryan Gallagher throws a complete-game shutout as UCSB runs win streak to 6

DAVIS, Calif. - Ryan Gallagher grew up about 40 miles from Davis, and he made Friday's homecoming one to remember, striking out seven Aggies for his first career complete game as the UC Santa Barbara Baseball team defeated UC Davis, 3-0, in the first game of their three-game series. Gallagher's nine-inning, two-hit shutout is the first complete game by a Gaucho pitcher since April 2, 2021, when Michael McGreevy defeated Hawai'i by the very same scoreline.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDREW CHECKETTS

"Nice outing by Gallagher," Checketts said. "In the zone all day and was efficient. Saved the bullpen and was in control from pitch one."

HOW IT HAPPENED

Friday's game was a pitcher's duel from start to finish, with the Aggies' starter keeping the Gauchos hitless over the first seven innings while Gallagher worked his magic in opposition. Santa Barbara's big righty only saw four UC Davis batters reach base safely on Friday, one of them doing so on an error, and the Gaucho defense behind Gallagher wiped two more of those runners off the basepaths with great plays. In the second, Aaron Parker took care of a two-out single, catching the runner trying to steal second, and in the fourth, Nick Oakley punished the Aggies for more aggressive baserunning. On a hard-hit ball to the right side with a runner on second, Oakley was unable to prevent an infield single, but saw the lead runner breaking for home and threw to the plate instead, taking away a run.

When Oakley made that heads-up play, the Gauchos were holding on to the 1-0 lead they had earned just an inning earlier with some aggressive baserunning of their own. Jonathan Mendez worked a one-out walk, but the next two Santa Barbara batters both went down swinging, the inning only kept alive by a dropped third strike and errant throw from the Davis catcher on what should have been the final out of the frame. Instead, Brendan Durfee was safe at first on the play, and Mendez made it all the way around to third. The Gauchos then ran a double steal to perfection, Durfee drawing the throw to second and giving Mendez just enough time to swipe home. An errant throw to the plate turned what would have been a close play into a gimme for Mendez and an extra 90 feet for Durfee.

After that though, the Gauchos went down in order in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings as the pitchers' duel resumed. When Santa Barbara finally broke up the no-hitter, it was Mendez coming through again. The freshman shortstop got ahold of one for his second home run of the season, doubling Santa Barbara's advantage. Ivan Brethowr tacked on an insurance run in the ninth inning with a solo homer of his own, clearing the left field fence, just inside the foul pole.

BY THE NUMBERS

Ryan Gallagher struck out seven Aggies in his two-hit complete game shutout on Friday, issuing no walks but hitting one batter. The only other Aggie to reach safely did so on an error, and no UC Davis player stood safely at third base on the afternoon. He just missed out on a "Maddux," a complete game shutout thrown in less than 100 pitches, having to hurl 107 to get across the line.

Ivan Brethowr's ninth inning home run was his sixth of the season, putting him one behind Justin Trimble for the team lead. Four of Brethowr's long balls have come in the Gauchos' last six games.

Jonathan Mendez's steal of home was just his second stolen base all season. Likewise, his eighth-inning homer was his second long ball of the year.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will go for the series win on Saturday at 2 p.m. as they play the second game of this three-game set in Davis. Mike Gutierrez will take the mound for Santa Barbara, six strikeouts away from his 200th as a Gaucho. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+ or follow along with live stats and an audio broadcast available through ucsbgauchos.com.

