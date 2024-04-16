Parker slams UCLA as the Gauchos stay undefeated at home

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aaron Parker crushed a towering grand slam in the second inning to help UCSB stay undefeated at home as they shutout UCLA for the first time since 1984 with a 6-0 win.

The Gauchos not only completed a 5-0 homestand but they moved to 14-0 this year at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium this year.

They are 22-10 overall with a top twenty RPI.

Four Gauchos pitchers combined on the shutout with Jackson Flora pitching a perfect final three innings for his fifth save on the season.

Frank Camarillo got the win after pitching the first two innings.

In addition to the grand slam, Parker also threw out two Bruins trying to steal second.

UCSB begins a 3-game Big West road series at UC Davis on Friday.