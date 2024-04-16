Ajay Mitchell declares for the NBA Draft

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Projected to be a second round selection in the June NBA Draft, UCSB junior Ajay Mitchell has decided to leave school early.

The move was expected after three outstanding seasons as the Gauchos point guard.

The lefty from Belgium was the Big West Freshman of the Year in 2022, the Big West Player of the Year in 2023 and this past season he was First Team All-Big West after averaging 20 points per game.

Even though he declared for the NBA Draft, Mitchell could return to college if he decides to pull out of the draft but he has likely played his final game at UCSB.