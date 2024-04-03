Yohan Traore enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Yohan Traore appears to be on the move again.

The 6'11 sophomore forward has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal for the second straight season.

He transferred from Auburn after his freshman season in which he received minimal playing time for the Tigers.

Traore started 30 games this past season for UCSB where he averaged 14.5 points per game on 58 percent shooting from the floor.

He was named All-Big West Honorable Mention.

Traore was solid but not spectacular for UCSB as he struggled on defense.

He averaged 5.1 rebounds per game.