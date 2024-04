SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kobe Sanders is taking advantage of his tremendous individual season and is headed to the University of Nevada.

The 6'8 Sanders averaged 19.6 points per game during his senior season for a Cal Poly team that went 0-20 in the Big West and 4-28 overall.

Sanders is a graduate transfer and he joins a Nevada team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament out of the Mountain West Conference.