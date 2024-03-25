Cal Poly to name Mike DeGeorge as men’s head basketball coach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cal Poly is hiring Mike DeGeorge to be their next head basketball coach according to several sources and online reports.

Cal Poly is expected to make an official announcement on Tuesday, March 26 and they will have a formal press conference with DeGeorge the following week on Thursday, April 4.

DeGeorge is coming from NCAA Division II school Colorado Mesa where he went 29-5 this past season.

In six years with the Mavericks he compiled a 141-43 record with five straight 20-win seasons.

Before Colorado Mesa, DeGeorge was a head coach on the NCAA Division III level with stops at Eureka College, Cornell College and Rhodes College.

The Mustangs parted ways with John Smith back on March 1 after five dismal seasons in which Cal Poly won a total of just 30 games.

This past season the Mustangs were just 4-28 and 0-20 in the Big West Conference.

But the basketball program was already struggling well before Smith arrived.

Cal Poly has not had a winning record in men's basketball since going 18-14 in the 2012-'13 season under head coach Joe Callero.