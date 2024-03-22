Cal Poly beats UCSB in first of 3-game Big West baseball series

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Joe Yorke had 3 hits with 3 RBI, Jake Steels had 2 hits with 2 RBI and Jakob Wright struck out 10 batters as Cal Poly defeated #25 UCSB 8-3 to start their 3-game series.

Both teams are now 3-1 in the Big West.

Yorke had an RBI single in the first inning while Steels, a Righetti High School alum, added an RBI single in the second as Cal Poly jumped out in front 2-0.

Paso Robles High School graduate Jakob Wright allowed only 2 earned runs 5.1 innings of work.

Ivan Brethowr singled in Santa Barbara High School alum Nick Oakley in the top of fifth inning to cut the deficit to 2-1.

But the Mustangs answered back with 2 more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Yorke roped an opposite field, run-scoring single off of Matt Ager who allowed five earned runs in 5.2 inning on the mound.

Steels, who also attended Hancock College, went 2-for-2 at the plate to raise his season average to .465.

He also scored 2 runs as the Mustangs improve to 11-9 overall while the Gauchos are now 12-6.

Same two teams on Saturday at 3 p.m. and again on Sunday at 1 p.m.