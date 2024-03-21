Skip to Content
College Sports

Cal Poly loses first round WNIT game at Pacific

CAL POLY WOMEN.00_00_38_14.Still001
ESPN +
Cal Poly loses first round WNIT game at Pacific 63-43
By
New
Published 9:02 pm

STOCKTON, Calif. - Cal Poly never recovered from a slow start and they lost 63-43 to host Pacific in a WNIT first round game.

The Mustangs trailed 14-4 after one quarter and got down by as many as 15 points in the first half before closing the halftime deficit to 30-23.

Cal Poly played without First Team All-Big West selection Natalia Ackerman.

Mary Carter, who was on the All-Big West Freshman squad, led the Mustangs with 12 points off the bench.

Her three-pointer late in the third quarter brought the Mustangs to within 39-31.

The Mustangs never could get closer than 8 points the rest of the way as the Tigers pulled away to advance to the second round at Minnesota.

Cal Poly finishes the season at 17-14.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content