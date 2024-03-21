Cal Poly loses first round WNIT game at Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. - Cal Poly never recovered from a slow start and they lost 63-43 to host Pacific in a WNIT first round game.

The Mustangs trailed 14-4 after one quarter and got down by as many as 15 points in the first half before closing the halftime deficit to 30-23.

Cal Poly played without First Team All-Big West selection Natalia Ackerman.

Mary Carter, who was on the All-Big West Freshman squad, led the Mustangs with 12 points off the bench.

Her three-pointer late in the third quarter brought the Mustangs to within 39-31.

The Mustangs never could get closer than 8 points the rest of the way as the Tigers pulled away to advance to the second round at Minnesota.

Cal Poly finishes the season at 17-14.