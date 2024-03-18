Cal Poly is postseason bound as they will play Pacific in WNIT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - After having a strong regular season, Cal Poly women's basketball was rewarded with a bid to play in the WNIT and continue its season in the postseason.

The Mustangs (17-13) will head up north to Stockton to take on Pacific Thursday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the WNIT. The winner will move on to face Minnesota in the second round. The date, time, and location of that game has yet to be determined.

This is the fourth time in Cal Poly's history the program has made the WNIT and the first since 2014.

This marks the 26th edition of the Postseason WNIT, powered by Triple Crown Sports and first held in 1998. The tournament field is made up of 11 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large programs, flexing a mix of Power 4 conferences as well as ascending mid-major programs.

The 2024 Postseason WNIT bracket features four teams from the Missouri Valley and Sun Belt; three teams hail from the Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big Ten, Coastal and Summit, and two teams each will represent the American, America East, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big West, Mid-American and Mountain West. There's a single team each out of the Big 12, Big South, Conference USA, Horizon, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Metro Athletic, Northeast, Southern, Southwestern Athletic and West Coast.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)