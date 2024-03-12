Local Sportscast highlighting Big West Conference Awards for UCSB and Cal Poly basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Big West handed out its season awards and several UCSB and Cal Poly basketball players were honored.

In men's basketball UCSB star junior Ajay Mitchell was named All-Big West First Team.

He averaged over 19 points per game despite playing all year with hurt ankles.

Yohan Traore of UCSB and Kobe Sanders of Cal Poly were named All-Big West Honorable Mention.

In women's basketball UCSB senior Alexis Whitfield was named All-Big West First Team.

She led the league in rebounding at 9.6 boards per game and was second in scoring at 14.6 points per game.

Teammate Alyssa Marin was placed on the All-Big West Honorable Mention squad.

Cal Poly senior Natalia Ackerman was awarded All-Big West First Team and she was also placed on the All-Big West Defensive Team.

Her 61 blocks led the Big West.

Annika Shaw was named All-Big West Honorable Mention while Mary Carter makes the All-Big West Freshman Team.

The Big West Tournament begins Wednesday, March 13 from Henderson, Nevada.

The UCSB women play Long Beach State at 2:30 while the Gauchos men take the court at 8:30 p.m. against Cal State Northridge.

Cal Poly women earned a first round bye and will begin on Thursday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m.