Cal Poly wins 3rd straight game as they beat Ohio State in series opener

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Starting pitcher Jakob Wright and reliver Jake Torres both had strong outing and Mustang hitters came up clutch with runners on base to help Cal Poly baseball take the series opener over Ohio State Friday night at Baggett Stadium, 4-2.

Wright tossed 5 2/3 innings, striking out six while allowing five hits and two runs to earn his second victory of the year. Torres pitched the remaining 3 1/3 innings without allowing a run and surrendered just one hit while striking out five.

At the plate, the Mustangs (5-7), who have now won three straight games, collected seven hits as a team. Jake Steels, Ryan Stafford and Joe Yorke each had one hit and one RBI.

Ohio State struck first after a leadoff double by the Buckeyes led to a errant pick off attempt that allowed the runner to advance to third. Ohio State's next batter grounded out to second but was able to score the run.

The Buckeyes got their second run in the third inning via an RBI triple to make it 2-0.

Cal Poly got going offensively in the fifth. Aaron Casillas had a leadoff single before advancing to second on a wild pitch. After a Liam MacDonald single put runners on the corners, Jake Steels singled up the middle to score Casillas and force Ohio State to go to their bullpen.

Stafford then came up with runners at the corners and singled to bring in MacDonald. Steels also came in to score after a wild throw to third went out of play and automatically brought him in to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ryan Fenn was hit by a pitch and later advanced to third on a wild pickoff attempt that went into the outfield. Joe Yorke then hit a groundout to the right side of the infield to bring in Fenn and push the Cal Poly lead up to 4-2.

That was all that Torres needed as he shut the door the rest of the way to finish off the win for Cal Poly.

The Mustangs will face off against the Buckeyes for game two of the series Saturday at 3 p.m. inside Baggett Stadium.

