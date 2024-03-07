Gauchos secure spot in Big West Tournament behind 37 points by Mitchell at Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Ajay Mitchell's 37 points led UC Santa Barbara over Long Beach State 76-74 on Thursday.

Mitchell had five assists for the Gauchos (16-13, 9-10 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Josh Pierre-Louis shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The Beach (18-13, 10-9) were led by Marcus Tsohonis, who recorded 25 points and four steals. Jadon Jones added 18 points for Long Beach State. Lassina Traore also had 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

The win clinches a spot for UCSB in the upcoming 8-team Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nevada.

The Gauchos can still gain a top four seed and a first round bye with a win Saturday on Senior Night against UC Riverside and some help from around the league.

