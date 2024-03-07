Cal Poly loses at UC Irvine in worst vs first matchup

IRVINE, Calif. -Andre Henry's 16 points helped UC Irvine defeat Cal Poly 82-68 on Thursday.

The Anteaters win the Big West regular season title and the #1 seed in next week's conference tournament.

Henry shot 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (23-8, 16-3 Big West Conference). Derin Saran finished 6 of 8 from the floor to add 13 points. Devin Tillis finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Mustangs (4-27, 0-19) were led in scoring by Kobe Sanders, who finished with 22 points. Jarred Hyder added 13 points for Cal Poly. Justin Page also put up 13 points. The loss was the Mustangs' 19th in a row.

Cal Poly closes out the season at UC San Diego on Saturday.

The game will mark the end of John Smith as head coach of the Mustangs after 5 years.

(The AP contributed to this article).