Cal Poly can’t get a win in final home game for Mustangs head coach John Smith

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Not even the final home game for Cal Poly head coach John Smith could inspire the Mustangs to snap their ugly losing skid.

Bakersfield outscored the Mustangs by 14 points in the second half as Cal Poly lost 68-56 to fall to 0-18 in the Big West Conference.

The Mustangs have two road games left in the season and for Smith.

Cal Poly announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Smith after five dismal seasons that includes 36 straight losses in Big West regular season games.

Kobe Sanders scored a game-high 24 points for Cal Poly who slipped to 4-26 for the season.