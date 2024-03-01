Skip to Content
Gauchos beat rival Cal Poly for 14th straight time

GAUCHOS BEAT POLY.00_00_51_29.Still001
Gauchos hold off Cal Poly 83-75.
Published 12:11 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB pounded Cal Poly inside outscoring the Mustangs by 20 points in the paint in an 83-75 win in front of a sold out Thunderdome.

The Gauchos have now beaten rival Cal Poly 14 straight times.

Ajay Mitchell led UCSB with 22 points while Yohan Traore added 19 points as the Gauchos used a 46-26 advantage in the paint to improve to 8-9 in the Big West and 15-12 overall.

Kobe Sanders had a game-high 31 points but Cal Poly dropped to 0-17 in the Big West and 4-25 overall.

The Mustangs have lost 35 straight Big West regular season games.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

