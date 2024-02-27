Gauchos blow 5-run ninth inning loss at Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. - UCSB entered the bottom of the ninth inning leading Pepperdine 9-4 but left Malibu with a stunning 10-9 loss.

The Waves got a 3-run home run off the bat of former Westmont College star Brady Renck to pull within 9-8.

A throwing error tied the game at 9 and Pepperdine scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk to complete a 6-run ninth inning comeback for just the second win in 9 games for the Waves.

UCSB fell to 3-4 despite getting three home runs in the game.

Brendan Durfee, Zander Darby and Jessada Brown all went deep, Brown's seventh inning homer staked the Gauchos to the 9-4 advantage.

UCSB now heads to Oregon to begin a three-game series with the Ducks starting on Friday.