Gauchos can’t recover from another poor first half in 81-69 loss at UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - UCSB is making a habit of trying to play catch-up in the second half but the 17-point deficit was too much to overcome in an 81-69 loss at Big West-leading UC Irvine.

The Gauchos trailed 46-29 at the break to the Anteaters marking the fifth straight game UCSB has been behind at the half. UCSB is 1-4 in those games.

Yohan Traore scored a game-high 22 points while Ajay Mitchell added 17 for UCSB who dropped to 7-9 in the Big West and 14-12 overall.

The Gauchos trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half but rallied late to make it interesting.

Traore cut the deficit to 70-62 with 4:20 to play on an offensive rebound and basket.

Mitchell made it a 75-69 game with 46 seconds left on a three-pointer but Irvine closed UCSB out to improve to 13-2 in league and 20-7 overall.

Justin Hohn tallied a team-high 19 points for the Anteaters.