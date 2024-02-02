Skip to Content
Cal Poly remains winless in Big West as regular season losing streak reaches 27 games

Cal Poly loses to UC Irvine 73-59.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - It was best against worst at Mott and it played out as expected.

Cal Poly lost at home to UC Irvine 73-59 to fall to 0-10 in the Big West men's basketball standings.

The Mustangs have now dropped a conference record 27 straight regular season league games.

Cal Poly's last conference win in the regular season was late December 2022.

Cal Poly was led by Kobe Sanders who scored 23 points.

Mustangs head coach John Smith has failed to win 10 games in any of his prior four seasons at Cal Poly and this year's team is just 4-18 overall.

