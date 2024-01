WESTWOOD, Calif. - UCSB put aside a 5-match losing streak and went on the road and pulled off a five-set upset win at #2 UCLA.

The Gauchos prevailed 30-28, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13 to improve to 3-6 on the year.

Geste Bianchi led everyone with 27 kills as the Gauchos picked up a rare win against the Bruins.

UCSB is now 31-103 lifetime versus UCLA in men's volleyball.