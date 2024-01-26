Gauchos use a 26-0 first half scoring run to win at Hawai’i

HONOLULU, Hawai'i - Trailing early 7-2 the UCSB men's basketball team scored the next 26 points to lead 28-7 and they cruised to a 78-61 victory over Hawai'i.

The Rainbow Warriors went over 10 minutes without a point during the Gauchos 26-0 run.

Ajay Mitchell scored a game-high 25 points and dished out 6 assists, Yohan Traore added 20 points and Josh Pierre-Louis tallied 14 points along with 10 rebounds as UCSB improved to 5-4 in the Big West and 12-7 overall.