Skip to Content
College Sports

Gauchos use a 26-0 first half scoring run to win at Hawai’i

GAUCHO TRZ.00_00_14_06.Still001
Spectrum Sports
UCSB uses a 26-0 scoring run to beat Hawai'i 78-61.
By
Published 12:41 am

HONOLULU, Hawai'i - Trailing early 7-2 the UCSB men's basketball team scored the next 26 points to lead 28-7 and they cruised to a 78-61 victory over Hawai'i.

The Rainbow Warriors went over 10 minutes without a point during the Gauchos 26-0 run.

Ajay Mitchell scored a game-high 25 points and dished out 6 assists, Yohan Traore added 20 points and Josh Pierre-Louis tallied 14 points along with 10 rebounds as UCSB improved to 5-4 in the Big West and 12-7 overall.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content