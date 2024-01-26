Skip to Content
Cal Poly drops 26th straight Big West regular season game as rally falls short against Fullerton

Cal Poly loses again, this time to Cal State Fullerton 54-51.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly came up short, again.

Kobe Sanders' three-point shot at the buzzer bounced off the rim and the Mustangs lost for the 26th straight time in Big West regular season action.

A 54-51 home loss to Cal State Fullerton leaves the Mustangs 0-8 in league and 4-16 overall.

John Smith is now 30-105 in this his fifth season as head coach at Cal Poly.

Sanders scored a game-high 14 points for Cal Poly who have not won a regular season Big West Conference game since December 29, 2022 when they beat Cal State Northridge.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

