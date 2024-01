UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Geste Bianchi had a match-high 24 kills but the Gauchos lost at home to #9 BYU in four sets (26-28, 25-19, 22-25, 20-25).

UCSB is now 2-4 on the year.

The Gauchos get another shot at the Cougars on Saturday back at Rob Gym starting at 6 p.m.