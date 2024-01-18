Gauchos crush Cal State Northridge by 28 points

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - Yohan Traore scored 19 points and UC Santa Barbara rolled to a 97-69 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Traore added nine rebounds for the Gauchos (11-6, 4-3 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Josh Pierre-Louis went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

After starting of Big West play with three losses the Gauchos have reeled off 4 straight wins.

UCSB made 15 of their 29 three-point attempts while the Matadors were just 3-of-19 from three-point distance.

The Gauchos host Cal State Fullerton on Saturday at 1 p.m.

(Associated Press contributed to this report).