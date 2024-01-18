First place Gauchos cruise past struggling CSUN

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos handed Cal State Northridge a 14th straight loss as UCSB picked up an easy 70-41 home win.

UCSB leads the Big West Conference with a 6-1 record and they are 12-5 overall.

Alexis Whitfield and Jessica Grant each scored 14 points while Alyssa Marin and Skylar Burke each added 13 points.

Burke also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds while Whitfield added 11 rebounds.

UCSB, which has now won 4 straight games, collected a season-high 52 rebounds.

The Gauchos led 17-7 after the first quarter and by 20 points by halftime.