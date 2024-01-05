UCSB rallies past George Mason on Day 2 of Asics Invitational in men’s volleyball

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Geste Bianchi recorded a match-high 30 kills and hit .479 to lead UCSB to a comeback win over George Mason on Day 2 of the Asics Invitational.

After losing the first two sets the Gauchos claimed the next 3 to move to 2-0 in the tournament and on the young season.

UCSB prevailed 15-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-10.

The Gauchos wrap up the tournament on Saturday night with a 7 p.m. match against Grand Canyon.