Skip to Content
College Sports

UCSB rallies past George Mason on Day 2 of Asics Invitational in men’s volleyball

By
New
Published 11:39 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Geste Bianchi recorded a match-high 30 kills and hit .479 to lead UCSB to a comeback win over George Mason on Day 2 of the Asics Invitational.

After losing the first two sets the Gauchos claimed the next 3 to move to 2-0 in the tournament and on the young season.

UCSB prevailed 15-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-10.

The Gauchos wrap up the tournament on Saturday night with a 7 p.m. match against Grand Canyon.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content