UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Geste Bianchi led UCSB with 21 kills and hit .500 to lead the Gauchos to a 4-set win against New Jersey Institute of Technology on Day 1 of the season-opening Asics Invitational.

The Gauchos will next face George Mason on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Rob Gym.

UCSB plays Grand Canyon on Saturday at 7 p.m.