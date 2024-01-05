Despite hot shooting night Cal Poly remains winless in Big West

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Freshman guard Quentin Jones (above) led three Mustangs in double-digit scoring figures with a career high 22 points Thursday evening, but the Cal Poly men's basketball program – despite sinking a season best 13 three-pointers – fell down the stretch to Long Beach State inside Mott Athletics Center, 89-82.

Junior forward Paul Bizimana added 19 points for Cal Poly (4-11, 0-3), which edged out to a 59-57 advantage with seven-and-a-half minutes remaining following a jumper from freshman guard Justin Page. Long Beach State guard Messiah Thompson, however, sank a three-pointer on the ensuing possession to extinguish Cal Poly's final lead of the night and spur a 12-2 run that saw The Beach go up 67-59 with four-and-a-half minutes to play.

The Mustangs, who also received 14 points and a career high nine assists from senior guard Kobe Sanders, failed to cut their deficit to fewer than five points the remaining of the evening.

Cal Poly completes its two-game home stand when welcoming rival UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Jan. 6. Tip time on ESPN+ is 7 p.m.

The Mustangs opened Thursday's matchup by sinking their first four field goal attempts to lead 12-7 after three-and-a-half minutes. The Beach, however, countered with a 15-2 run, holding the Mustangs without a field goal for seven minutes to assume a 20-14 advantage midway through the half.

Still facing a 29-23 deficit with five minutes left, Cal Poly received three Bizimana three-pointers to close the half and cut Long Beach State's lead to 38-37 at the break.

Sanders then sank the second-half's opening basket to hand Cal Poly the advantage with the Mustangs leading by as much as 53-46 with 13-and-a-half minutes to play.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)