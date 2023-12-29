Skip to Content
Gauchos defense can’t slow down Pepper as UCSB drops league opener at UC Davis

The Gauchos lose Big West opener 76-62 at UC Davis.
Published 12:08 am

DAVIS, Calif. - Elijah Pepper scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the first half to lead UC Davis past UCSB 76-62 as Big West Conference play began.

Yohan Traore scored a team-high 25 points for Santa Barbara but the Aggies held Gauchos star point guard Ajay Mitchell to 12 points.

UCSB had 16 turnovers to just 7 assists and were outrebounded by the Aggies 35-30.

The Gauchos allowed 39 first half points and trailed by 5 at the break.

UCSB is 7-4 overall and they play at UC Riverside on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

