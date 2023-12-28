Dons can’t measure up against Sierra Canyon at Holiday Classic
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Sierra Canyon was too big and long for the Dons who lost 85-41 on Day 2 of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic in boys basketball.
Justin Pippen, the son of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, scored a game-high 27 points.
Luke Zuffelato tallied a team-high 19 points for Santa Barbara.
Sierra Canyon, ranked 8th in California, used their superior size to dominate the paint.
Bryce Cofield had a couple of big dunks and finished with 15 points.
Sierra Canyon will play Oak Park on Friday at 7pm while the host Dons meet Santa Paula at 5:30.