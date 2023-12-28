Skip to Content
College Sports

Dons can’t measure up against Sierra Canyon at Holiday Classic

SIERRA CANYON.00_00_30_15.Still001
Sierra Canyon defeats Santa Barbara 85-41 on Day 2 of the Holiday Classic in boys hoops
By
New
Published 11:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Sierra Canyon was too big and long for the Dons who lost 85-41 on Day 2 of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic in boys basketball.

Justin Pippen, the son of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, scored a game-high 27 points.

Luke Zuffelato tallied a team-high 19 points for Santa Barbara.

Sierra Canyon, ranked 8th in California, used their superior size to dominate the paint.

Bryce Cofield had a couple of big dunks and finished with 15 points.

Sierra Canyon will play Oak Park on Friday at 7pm while the host Dons meet Santa Paula at 5:30.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content