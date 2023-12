UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos outscored UC Davis by 14 points in the second half as they won their Big West opener 60-49 at the Thunderdome.

Alyssa Marin had a game-high 13 points while Alexis Whitfield recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Gauchos are 7-4 overall.