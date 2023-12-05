Cal Poly falls in double-overtime at Oregon State.

CORVALLIS, Oregon. - The Mustangs just missed pulling off a big road upset at a Pac-12 school.

Sophomore Michael Rataj finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double to help Oregon State outlast Cal Poly 70-63 in double overtime Monday night.

Jordan Pope had a go-ahead layup and KC Ibekwe had back-to-back baskets to cap a 6-1 run that gave Oregon State (5-3) a 68-63 lead with 33 seconds left in the second overtime.

Rataj scored what turned out to be the final basket with 1:11 left in regulation, pulling Oregon State even at 49 and forcing overtime. Kobe Sanders’ layup for Cal Poly (3-6) with three seconds to go forced the second overtime tied at 60.

Rataj made 9 of 18 shots for Oregon but he missed all three of his 3-pointers as the Beavers went 0 for 10 from distance. Ibekwe totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Pope scored 10 and freshman reserve Josiah Lake II pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

Cal Poly was led by freshman Quentin Jones who scored a career-high 21 points while Sanders scored all 19 of his points after halftime.

The Mustangs conclude their 3-game road trip Saturday night at Weber State.

(Associated Press contributed to this article).