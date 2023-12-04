Skip to Content
SBCC Women’s Water Polo honored after back-to-back State Championships

SBCC FOOTBALL.00_00_05_06.Still001
Santa Barbara City College was honored at the SB Athletic Round Table luncheon for their back-to-back State titles in water polo
Published 11:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Vaqs made it back-to-back State Championships and the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table honored the dominating Santa Barbara City College women's water polo team at a luncheon at Harry's.

The Vaqueros completed a 37-1 championship season which is the most wins ever by a 3C2A team.

The only loss by SBCC came against the NCAA Division 1 Cal State Northridge Matadors.

For the Vaqueros it is their third State title in program history and they are coached by Chuckie Roth.

He also coaches the San Marcos High School girls water polo team and his super-sophomore Charlotte Raisin was named Female Athlete of the Week.

She led the Royals to huge wins over Orange County powerhouses Laguna Beach, Newport Harbor and Mater Dei.

The Male Athlete of the Week was awarded to Dos Pueblos High School soccer player Luka Jevremovic after he helped the Chargers to the Cats and Hounds Tournament title.

The Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Carpinteria High School goes to girls basketball and volleyball player Penny Wrought.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

