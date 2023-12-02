Skip to Content
Ventura College loses to Riverside CC in SoCal title game

Ventura College loses to Riverside 45-26 in Southern California championship game.
VENTURA, Calif. - A late rally by Ventura College came up short as the Pirates lost at home 45-26 to Riverside City College in the Southern California championship game.

VC is now 1-6 against the Tigers all-time in the playoffs.

The Pirates trailed 17-10 at half and the visitors extended the lead to 31-13 late in the third quarter.

Ventura got a couple of second half touchdown catches from Eli Aragon but they end their successful seaosn 8-4.

Riverside advances to the state championship game and will host San Mateo next Saturday.

Mike Klan

