UCSB gets everyone involved in lopsided win over UC Santa Cruz

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball team downed UC Santa Cruz Tuesday night in the Thunderdome. The Gauchos got out to an early lead and cruised to an 87-46 victory.

FROM HEAD COACH BONNIE HENRICKSON

Thoughts on the game: Coming in we thought that throwing it inside would be an opportunity for us and play a little 1-on-1 and see if they would bring help," explained Henrickson. "Laurel and Flora scored, got good looks and good passes from their teammates. We have also emphasized getting faster in transition. Tonight I don't know if we had but two or three possessions where we dribbled across half-court. We are trying to pass the ball and that allows us to utilize our speed. I thought the pace all night was good."

On the newcomer's play: "It was fun and a lot of different players got minutes and produced in those minutes that they had," said Henrickson. "The rim was the size of the ocean for Kanani (Coon). I thought she got shots in good rhythm, she was aggressive and gets downhill. We have talked to her about shooting for pull-ups instead of going to the rim off one leg. The newcomers, they were good tonight."

HOW IT HAPPENED

From the opening tip, the Gauchos looked poised to dominate the game. UC Santa Cruz would gain an early edge but after tying the game up at seven, Santa Barbara took over. The Gauchos ended the first quarter on a 15-4 run getting baskets from five different players. Jessica Grant hit back-to-back three-point shots at the two-minute mark to put Santa Barbara up seven. Two made baskets by Alexis Whitfield and Laurel Lockwood gave the Gauchos an 11-point cushion after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Gauchos continued to build upon their lead allowing just eight points in the period. Santa Barbara continued to feed the ball inside as eight of their 11 made field goals in the period came from inside the paint. The Gauchos were led by Flora Goed who scored six of her eight points in the quarter.

The Gauchos continued to extend their lead throughout the second half, scoring almost at will. At the halfway point in the third quarter, the Gauchos would lead by 30. Zoe Borter and Alyssa Marin led the Gauchos scoring five points each while Jessica Grant would rain in another three-point shot giving her nine points on the night.

In the fourth quarter, freshman Kanani Coon took over the game scoring eight points on 3-of-3 shooting and 2-for-2 from three-point range. The Gauchos built up their lead and never looked back defeating UC Santa Cruz 87-46.

FROM THE STUDENT-ATHLETES

Rockwood on working hard in the offseason: "I worked very hard but learned a lot last year," said Rockwood. "I learned a lot not being in the game and with Ila (Lane), we are really close but I learned the little things about the game to help me. The offseason was tough at first but was good."

Coon on the freshmen class: "It has been really fun," said Coon. "We've become best friends and we talk about how it has been really fun to play with everyone a lot. We are just really excited to get in the game. Today was my first time really playing and it was fun and nice to see Zoe (Borter) succeed as well."

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will hit the road again as they travel to Reno, Nev. on Saturday, Dec. 2. The Gauchos and Wolfpack will tip off at 1 p.m.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)