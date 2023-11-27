Skip to Content
Mitchell leads UCSB as the Gauchos just hang on at Fresno State

Ajay Mitchell scored a game-high 27 points as UCSB won at Fresno State 69-65.
November 27, 2023 11:25 pm
FRESNO, Calif. - A driving layup by Ajay Mitchell gave UCSB a 67-54 lead with just 53.6 seconds left and it looked like the Gauchos would cruise to the finish line.

Hardly!

A series of turnovers, fouls and missed free throws let Fresno State close the gap to 67-65 after Isaiah Hill sank a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left.

But Mitchell stepped up and hit two free throws with 6 seconds to go and UCSB escaped with a 69-65 road win over the Bulldogs.

Mitchell scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second half and he also led the Gauchos with 7 rebounds.

Yohan Traore made 7-of-11 from the field and finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds for UCSB who improved to 3-2 on the young season.

It was the first time in five games that UCSB held an opponent to under 72 points.

The Gauchos trailed 31-29 at the half and got down early in the second half 40-33.

But a 14-5 run gave UCSB their first lead of the second half.

Leading 55-50 with seven minutes left, Traore scored 8 of the Gauchos next 10 points and his short jumper with 1:34 left put UCSB up 65-54.

UCSB hosts Northern Arizona on Wednesday at 7pm.

The Lumberjacks beat the Gauchos 63-54 last year in Flagstaff.

