UCSB Volleyball receives at-large berth into NCAA Tournament and will open against Houston

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos are headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

UCSB gathered on campus and erupted into cheers when their name popped up during the NCAA Selection Show.

The Gauchos will play Houston in a first round game at the Stanford Regional.

First serve will be 4:30 on Friday and the winner will meet the Stanford-Fresno State winner in a second round game.

UCSB is 27-4 on the year and was the #1 seed in the Big West Tournament but they lost in five sets to Long Beach State in the semifinals.

The Gauchos RPI is under 40 which was good enough to get them into the field of 64.

First year head coach Matt Jones has a terrific group of seniors led by Big West Player of the Year Michelle Ohwobete, Big West Libero of the Year Macall Peed and All-Big West performers Tasia Farmer and Briana McKnight.

Also of note Dan Fisher, a Dos Pueblos alum, is the head coach of Pittsburgh who gets a number one seed and will open against Coppin State.

Former Gauchos star Jose Gandara is the head coach of Miami who will play Northern Iowa.

Former Carpinteria High School star Heather Olmstead is the head coach of Byu who opens up against Weber State.