Slow start dooms Hancock as they lose to San Diego Mesa in Strawberry Bowl

ORCUTT, Calif. - Allan Hancock College fell behind 28-0 and could never recover as the Bulldogs lost 42-20 to San Diego Mesa in the Strawberry Bowl played at Righetti High School.

Hancock running back Caden Harris scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 18 yards to close the gap to 28-13 in the third quarter.

Harris finished with 152 yards rushing on 14 carries and the two touchdowns.

Later in the third quarter the Olympians responded with a 36-yard touchdown strike from Tyson Lang to Kader Diop to lead 35-13.

The final touchdown of the season for the Bulldogs came on a short run by John Allen.

Both teams finish the season 7-4.

Hancock won the inaugural Strawberry Bowl last year with an overtime victory against Moorpark.