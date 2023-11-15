Westmont College blows out Bethesda

MONTECITO, Calif. - Westmont Men’s Basketball had their way with the Bethesda Lion Angels on Wednesday night in Murchison Gym, when the Warriors won the one-sided affair by a score of 118-61. Westmont entered halftime with a 64-25 lead, and never let up as they put on a show for the home crowd.

Westmont’s 118 points is tied for the fifth-highest single-game total in program history, tying them with the 1970 club that put up the same number against Pasadena in January of that year.

“We went into tonight’s game wanting to work on some stuff we saw over the weekend,” said Westmont head coach Landon Boucher. “We needed to get better in a lot of areas, and we collectively took a lot of steps forward tonight.

“The rebounding has been a strength all year for us, dating back to our scrimmages. Tonight, we had 55 rebounds as a team, and it was collective. Dayshone had nine, Adrian had seven, Jarrett and Jalen had six, and Mason had eight.”

Individually the Warriors spread the wealth, with 11 of the 12 players that appeared scoring at least one basket, with all 11 converting multiple shots from the field. Jarrett Bryant led the way for Westmont with 23 points on nine of 12 shooting, which included a pair of shots from beyond the arc.

Behind Bryant, Anthony McIntyre ended the night with 18 points, Jalen Townsell added 14 of his own, and Mason Romano and Drew Ramirez each ended the night with 10. As a team, Westmont shot 56.3% from the field (45-80), while holding Bethesda to just 31.3% (20-64).

“Our depth is one of our big strengths,” added Boucher. “We have guys on the bench that didn’t play much this weekend that we’re expecting to have good seasons for us. It’s not that they didn’t play Friday or Saturday, and they’re done for the year.

“We expect great things from several of our bench guys and it was great to see them get after it. Mason is someone who stood out. It was great to see him post 10 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. He gave us a big presence off the bench.

“When our four forwards, Dayshone, Jarrett, Jalen, and Mason, are all clicking like tonight, it turns us into a unique team. All four of those guys are different, and all four of them gave us great play tonight.”

Boucher continued, “I also thought we took care of the ball well. I mean, 15-3 turnovers is not an easy task no matter who you’re playing. When you’re up that much you oftentimes just want to go for the home run play, but we made the simple passes tonight.

“Our guys did a great job at executing against both man and zone, and really every single look they threw at us. It was an all-around effort tonight.”

Westmont will return to action on Saturday at 3:00 p.m., when they take on San Francisco State in the Bay Area. Links to live coverage are available on the Westmont Athletics website.

(Article courtesy of Westmont Athletics).