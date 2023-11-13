Another sloppy effort by UCSB as they fall to 0-2 on the season without injured star Ajay Mitchell

EL PASO, TX. - The holidays are fast approaching and the Gauchos have been the gift that keeps on giving to start the college basketball season.

UCSB had 17 more turnovers in an 89-76 loss at UTEP to fall to 0-2 on the young season.

The Gauchos had 18 turnovers in a season-opening loss last week to Portland State.

UCSB played both games without star junior point guard Ajay Mitchell who is close to returning from an injured ankle.

Auburn-transfer Yohan Traore had a team-high 23 points for the Gauchos who were tied with the Miners at the half at 44.

Josh Pierre-Louis added 17 points but he had 6 turnovers for the second straight game.

UTEP shot 54 percent from the floor and was led by Zid Powell who had 23 points as they improved to 3-0.