Another sloppy effort by UCSB as they fall to 0-2 on the season without injured star Ajay Mitchell
EL PASO, TX. - The holidays are fast approaching and the Gauchos have been the gift that keeps on giving to start the college basketball season.
UCSB had 17 more turnovers in an 89-76 loss at UTEP to fall to 0-2 on the young season.
The Gauchos had 18 turnovers in a season-opening loss last week to Portland State.
UCSB played both games without star junior point guard Ajay Mitchell who is close to returning from an injured ankle.
Auburn-transfer Yohan Traore had a team-high 23 points for the Gauchos who were tied with the Miners at the half at 44.
Josh Pierre-Louis added 17 points but he had 6 turnovers for the second straight game.
UTEP shot 54 percent from the floor and was led by Zid Powell who had 23 points as they improved to 3-0.